Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state has withdrawn from the Senate presidency race to support his colleague Godswill Akpabio

According to Governor Umahi, president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu informed his decision to step down

However, he noted that he would not be entering the race for the Deputy Senate President seat either

FCT, Abuja - A new development from the legislative scene has confirmed that first-time senator and Governor of Ebonyi state, Dave Umahi, has stepped down his ambition to become Senate President.

As reported by TheCable, Governor Umahi is stepping down his ambition to support the candidacy of the former governor of Akwa Ibom, Godswill Akpabio.

Gov Umahi confirmed that Bola Tinubu asked him to drop his senate presidency ambition. Photo: Dave Umahi, Godswill Akpabio

Source: Facebook

Governor Umahi revealed that he had met with the president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu who had instructed him not to run for the coveted legislative seat.

He made this known on Friday, May 5, shortly after the meeting with Tinubu, noting that he would not be entering the race for the deputised role.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Governor Umahi said:

“My brother (Akpabio) came to consult with me.

“Yesterday, I saw the president-elect on his invitation and he told me that he is already committed, and that please ‘don’t run’ and I accepted and stepped down for my brother, senator Akpabio.

“He is my consensus candidate. I also step down for him as the deputy senate president.”

The senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume, told reporters that Akpabio is the preferred candidate.

Senator Ndume, however, did not clearly state if he was referring to President Muhammadu Buhari or the president-elect, Bola Tinubu.

As reported by This Day, he said:

“ We have all deferred to our brother to fly the flag of the APC as Senate President of the 10th National Assembly. We know he has the capacity to lead the Red Chamber of the federal legislature.”

Senate Ndume declares support for Akpabio

Senator Ndume's position is also concorded with Governor Abdullahi Ganduje's comment that Akpabio is in a pole position for the coveted Senate President seat.

Meanwhile, the current formation determining who becomes the next Senate President favours the high-ranking and returning lawmakers.

By this reference, Senator Orji Kalu is also in pole position to become Nigeria's next senate president.

This is because he currently possesses both criteria as a high-ranking lawmaker and a returning lawmaker to the Senate.

10th National Assembly: Real Reason Why Southeast Deserves Senate Presidency, Governor Umahi Reveals

Prior to his latest decision, Governor Umahi canvassed for the emergence of a federal lawmaker of Southeast extraction to lead the Senate in the 10th National Assembly.

According to Governor Umahi, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) should zone the Senate Presidency seat to the southeast region "for inclusiveness and unity of Nigeria."

The incoming Senator explained that claims that the Igbo are under-represented will be disproved by giving them that position.

Source: Legit.ng