The race for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly is becoming more apparent as development unfolds

Reliable sources have confirmed Bola Tinubu's preference for Godswill Akpabio as the new Senate President

Big political names like Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, Governor Dave Umahi and Senator Ali Ndume have all confirmed the same position

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - Fresh indications have confirmed that Nigeria's president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has favoured former governor of Akwa Ibom, Godswill Akpabio, for the Senate Presidency.

It was also confirmed that the All Progressive Congress stalwarts had unanimously endorsed Tajudeen Abbas as their preferred candidate.

Bola Tinubu is yet to publicly declare or endorse any candidate but his allies continue to give hints of his preference. Photo: Hon Dr Abbas Tajudeen, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Godswill Akpabio

Source: Facebook

This development, according to Punch, was confirmed on Friday, May 5, following a crucial meeting held with the president-elect at his residence in Asokoro, Abuja.

An impeccable source confirmed that the Deputy Senate President and Deputy Speaker position is still under consideration and subject to an open contest.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Before the meeting, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state on Thursday, May 4, attested that Akpabio was in pole position to become the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly.

Governor as reported by Daily Nigerian, Ganduje said:

“The Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will come from the South-South and it is no other person than the former governor of Akwa Ibom State.

“The uncommon governor, the uncommon minister, who is going to be the uncommon President of the Senate. So, we have resolved that. I am giving you assurances; we are waiting for the D-Day that he will be the Senate President of Nigeria.”

Umahi, Ndume backs Akpabio's for Senate Presidency

Similarly, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State confirmed that Akpabio is a clear favourite for the coveted position.

He disclosed that he would be stepping down his ambition to support his colleague from the south-south region.

On the other hand, Senator Ali Ndume of Borno South Senatorial district also affirmed his support for Akpabio's Senate Presidential bid.

Senator Ndume, who entered the race last month, revealed that he would be withdrawing from the contest to support Akpabio as the next Senate President of the House of Senate.

Photos Emerge As Akpabio Meets Buhari, Unveils Senate Presidency Ambition

Meanwhile, Senator-elect for the Ikot-Ekpene senatorial district, Godswill Akpabio, recently met with President Muhammadu Buhari to brief him on his Senate presidential ambition.

One of Buhari's aides shared photos of the moment both men met at the Presidential Villa.

The former minister of Niger Delta Affairs also presented his certificate of return to the president during the meeting.

Source: Legit.ng