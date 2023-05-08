Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) are representing the three main presidential candidates in the February election, Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi

The election petition tribunal in Abuja will decide the fate of Tinubu, former vice-president Atiku, and Obi

The victory of Tinubu, the president-elect, is being challenged by the opposition, especially Obi and Atiku

FCT, Abuja - The presidential election petition tribunal begins proceedings in Abuja on Monday, May 8.

Senior lawyers are representing the three main presidential candidates concerned. They are Wole Olanikpekun for the president-elect, Bola Tinubu; Chris Uche, standing in for Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); and Livy Uzoukwu representing Peter Obi, The Cable reports.

Legal fireworks as presidential election tribunal begins today, Monday, May 8. Photo credit: CHIEF WOLE OLANIPEKUN, OFR, SAN

Wole Olanikpekun - Tinubu

Olanikpekun, 72, is a former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Ondo State.

He is also a one-time vice-president of the Pan African Lawyers Union (PALU) as well as former pro-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan (UI).

He attained the rank of SAN in 1991 at the age of 39 years old, the youngest in his confirmation year.

Chris Uche - Atiku

Chris Uche SAN is a foremost Nigerian legal practitioner with over 30 years of experience. His law office is in Abuja, the Nigerian capital city. He has handled several celebrated cases of national interest and constitutional importance.

He has been a very active member of his professional association, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA). He was a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the NBA from 1988 up till 1992, and since 2001 he has remained a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) till date.

Livy Uzoukwu - Obi

Uzoukwu, who was conferred with the rank of SAN in 1999, is a former Attorney–General and Commissioner for Justice, Imo State.

He has experience in the practice of law at all levels of the judicial system in Nigeria up to the Supreme Court.

He has acted as counsel to state governments and their agencies; and some Federal agencies and parastatals.

On 22 December 2008, the President of Nigeria conferred him with the national honour of Officer of the Order of Niger (OON).

