BREAKING: Court Fixes New Date To Determine Ganduje’s Suspension
- The court has set a new date to deliver its judgment in a suit filed by APC chairman Abdullahi Ganduje
- Justice Abdullahi Muhammad Liman of the Federal High Court, Kano, fixed May 28 to hear Ganduje's case
- Interestingly, Ganduje dragged the APC to court, and would also appear in court on the said date, to fight against his suspension
Justice Abdullahi Muhammad Liman of the Federal High Court, Kano, has fixed Tuesday, May 28, for hearing the substantive application filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.
Ganduje dragged APC to court
As reported by Daily Trust, the former governor of Kano state, Ganduje, is challenging his suspension from the party by factional ward executives led by one Basiru Nuhu Isa.
Ganduje’s suspension saga began with his initial suspension by APC ward executives led by Haladu Gwanjo, on April 15. However, another faction emerged, announcing Ganduje’s suspension on April 20, further complicating the situation.
In response to the second suspension, Zakari Sarina, the secretary of the party in Kano, denounced the faction’s actions, labeling it as a case of impersonation, Channels TV reported.
What Ganduje wants the court to do
Ganduje is seeking a declaration that his suspension from the party without giving him opportunity to defend himself amounts to violation of his fundamental right to fair hearing.
He is also seeking a declaration that his suspension by the faction was unlawful, null and void.
Counsel for the embattled APC chairman, Hadiza Nasir Ahmad, applied for service on the respondents by substituted means which the court granted.
Justice Liman adjourned to May 28 for hearing in the matter.
Court told to sack Ganduje as APC chairman in fresh suite
Legit.ng had earlier reported that the former governor of Kano state and current National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Abdullahi Ganduje, had been served a fresh suit in court.
The suit, authored by a party chieftain, Mohammed Saidu-Etsu, wants the court to order the vacation of office by the Tinubu loyalist.
