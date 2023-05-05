Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has called for rapid reform in the Nigeria judicial

At the 2023 Law Week in Owerri, the Imo state capital Governor Uzodimma said the justice system of Nigeria must exhibit professionalism in adjudication

He said speedy delivery of justice should also be practised rather than unnecessary litigation

Imo, Owerri - Imo state governor and the All Progressive Congress (APC) flagbearer for the state’s gubernatorial poll, Hope Uzodimma, has called for better and speedy justice delivery in Nigeria.

Governor Uzodimma made this call at the opening ceremony of the 2023 Law Week staged by the Imo state chapter of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

Governor Hope Uzodimma will be going into the 2023 governorship polls in Imo state as a top favourite. Photo: Governor Hope Uzodimma

Source: Facebook

While speaking at the event, the governor noted a need to improve the justice delivery system by embedding more professional conduct and diligence at work.

He assured the Imo state NBA that his administration would continue offering adequate support in stabilising their societal role.

Governor Uzodimma also pointed out the judicial trend of filing a series of cases that lacks competence and, in turn, causing several adjournments that pile up the client’s payment of appearance fee to their counsel.

He, however, lauded the members of the Imo state chapter of the NBA for staging such an event with a workable and inciteful theme: “State of Legal Practice in Nigeria - Imo State, which he stated was aptly conceived as it should be applied in sanitising the legal profession.’’

