The Imo state chapter of the Labour Party has opened up on the alleged deal the party had with Governor Hope Uzodinma

In a fresh statement, the South-East national vice chairman of the party, Chief Innocent Okeke revealed LP struck no deal with Uzodinam as speculated in some quarters

Meanwhile, Labour Party insisted that there is no going back in its quest to get hold of the reins of power in Imo state ahead of the forthcoming governorship election

The leadership of the Labour Party (LP) has revealed the real details surrounding the alleged deal it had with Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state.

LP said that the party has no deal with Uzodinma in respect of the forthcoming governorship election in the state, The SUN newspaper reported.

Imo Governorship Poll: Labour Party Finally Opens Up on Alleged Deal With Uzodinma, Reveals Truth. Photo credit: Hope Uzodinma

Source: Facebook

Imo state Labour Party says it has no deal with Uzodinma

This is as the party declared its poise to win the November governorship election and control the reins of power in the state.

LP national vice-chairman (South East) Chief Innocent Okeke made this disclosure in a statement on Monday, April 24th, following a recent viral video indicating that Governor Uzodinma may have influenced the emergence of Senator Athan Achonu as the governorship candidate of the party in the oncoming election.

