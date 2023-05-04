Governor Hope Uzodimma's government in Imo state has declared its readiness to stamp out child labour

Specifically, the government is against child labour through hawking and loitering in any form in the state

The government also vowed to prosecute parents and guardians of children who are being used for child labour

In what many Nigerians will see as a welcome development, the Imo state government has begun the crackdown on child labour through hawking and loitering.

The policy was initiated to lessen the danger posed by minors lingering in the state.

An official of the Imo state government attending to rescued children on the streets. Photo credit: IMSG

A statement sent to Legit.ng added.

''The shared prosperity administration is geared towards taking a harder stance on child labour which will include taking into custody and prosecution of parents and guardians to children engaged in breach of child rights through child labour of hawking and loitering.''

The first lady of Imo state, Barr. Chioma Uzodimman offered assistance through the commissioner for women affairs and vulnerable groups Lady Nkechinyere Ugwu to those who were removed the streets and to ensure that the children are in school and not avenue for economic exploitation.

