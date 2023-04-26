Governor Hope Uzodimma on Tuesday, April 25, received some key members of the Peoples Democratic Party

These opposition party members defected from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo state

According to the governor, he is highly happy to receive the party members especially those of them with national recognition

Key members of the Peoples Democratic Party have resigned from the party to join their colleagues in the Imo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Leadership reports.

It was gathered that the PDP members were joined by some politicians from other opposition parties en masse with their supporters to the APC at the Ndubuisi Kanu Square, Owerri.

Hope Uzodimma has received some defectors who joined the APC from the PDP in Imo state. Photo: Hope Uzodimma

Source: Facebook

Sources within the party noted that some of the defectors include Rt. Hon Bede Eke (Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala Federal Constituency), Rt. Hon Henry Nwawuba (Mbaitoli/ Ikeduru Federal Constituency) and Rt. Hon Ikenna Elezianya (Owerri Federal Constituency), all PDP chieftains, and federal lawmakers from the Owerri zone.

Other PDP members who also dropped the umbrella for the APC broom are Hon. Bruno Ukoha from Ezinihitte/Ahiazu Federal Constituency, PDP Apex Leader in Ngor Okpala, Hon. Emma Nwogu and Pastor Frank Onwumere from Okigwe.

They were all received by the governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma, his deputy, the chairman of the APC in Imo state, and other key leaders of the party.

Receiving the defectors, Uzodimma said:

“I am particularly very happy that prominent leaders of our State representing the political class have decided to give peace a chance, have bought into the idea that Imo State must be united and Imo must develop and there must be an economy in the State.

"I want to thank them, particularly those of them with national name recognition."

