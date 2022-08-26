Lawyers who vandalised the 2022 Nigerian Bar Association's conference materials will be punished

The plan for punishment was announced by the president of the NBA, Olumide Akpata on Thursday, August 25

According to Akpata, anyone found complicit in the destruction of the conference materials on Tuesday, August 23, will face the consequences

The president of the Nigerian Bar Association, Olumide Akpata has reacted to the vandalisation of some conference materials by some lawyers in Lagos.

Speaking days after the 2022 NBA's annual general conference, Akapata assured that any lawyer found to have been involved in the destruction of the conference material at the venue of the event will be punished.

The NBA has announced plans to punish lawyers who vandalised conference materials in Lagos. Photo: Olumide Akpata

Source: UGC

The 2022 NBA annual general conference took place on Tuesday, August 23, at the Eko Atlantic City in Lagos.

Attended by many dignitaries including top contenders for the 2023 presidential election, the event witnessed some berserk display by some lawyers.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Some of the lawyers at the venue of the event were captured on a trending video vandalising conference materials meant to be distributed to participants.

The Cable reports that the Technical Committee on Conference Planning (TCCP) of the NBA had earlier sent out emails informing lawyers that distribution of conference materials would be suspended owing to substandard materials supplied.

NBA reacts to lawyers' actions

However, addressing the incident, Akpata said anyone found complicit will face the consequences.

His words:

“I hereby assure the generality of Nigerian legal practitioners that any lawyer found complicit in the vandalisation of conference booths, theft of phones, assault on officials will be prosecuted.

“No one said we will not encounter difficulties in life but the hallmark is how quickly we resolve such difficulties."

Nigerians begin #ShettimaChallenge after APC VP candidate's appearance at 2022 NBA conference

Many Nigerians including Festus Keyamo have taken to social media to jump on the trend of the #ShettimaChallenge.

The challenge started after the dressing of the vice-presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress caused a frenzy on social media.

Some Nigerians have also condemned the former governor's choice of dressing stating that he could have abided by the rule of such attire.

Tinubu sends representative as Peter Obi, Atiku, others attend NBA's 2022 conference, photos emerge

Top 2023 presidential candidates had been invited to attend the 2022 annual conference of the Nigerian Bar Association.

Candidates who were present include Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar who attended alongside his entourage.

However, there was disappointment among many quarters following the absence of Bola Tinubu, the 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress.

Source: Legit.ng