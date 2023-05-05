CBN is preparing to issue guidelines to promote safe and efficient use of contactless payments in Nigeria

Guidelines cover technical and operational requirements, security measures, and standards for issuance and acceptance of contactless payment

The move is part of the CBN's efforts to modernize the cashless payment policy in the country

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced that it will be issuing guidelines for using contactless payment systems in the country.

The guidelines are part of CBN's overall objective to promote the safe and efficient use of cashless payments.

Adeyemi Adefuye, Deputy Director of the Payment System Management Department of the CBN, made this known in Calabar recently.

He explained that the guidelines would cover the technical and operational requirements for implementing contactless payment systems and the security measures needed to protect customers' information, the Nation reports

Adefuye noted:

“Contactless technology in payments will provide easy, convenient, and efficient cashless options for users. Create shorter queues at checkout points.

Benefits of contactless payment

Adefuye identified some of the benefits of contactless payment, including ease of payments, speed and convenience to consumers’ in-person transactions using their phone, thus enhancing customer experience”.

He also said that the payment method will increase spending, revenue and profitability which will grow the retail business leading to an increase in GDP

Adefuye added:

"An interesting feature of the contactless payment is the introduction of Free on board (FOB). In this case the risk of loss shifts from the buyer to seller.

“Contactless payments offer increased security and reduce printing costs, while minimizing the risk of spreading contagious diseases during transactions.

Types of devices for contactless payment

The instruments that will be used for contactless payment:

Stickers

Fobs

Wearable devices

Tokens

Mobile electronic devices

