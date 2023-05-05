Laolu Akande said Vice President (VP) Osinbajo contested for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) "in the interest of the public"

The spokesman of the VP stated that his principal has inspired millions of Nigerians with his leadership style, as many see him as a representation of 'a new Nigeria'

The presidential aide also said that VP Osinbajo has moved on since his loss in the APC presidential primaries in June 2022

FCT, Abuja - Laolu Akande, the spokesperson of Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, on Friday, May 5, said that his principal contested for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket in June 2022 in the interest of the public, The Cable reports.

Speaking during an interview with Channels Television, monitored by Legit.ng, Akande said Osinbajo contested because he has the character, competence and experience to lead Nigeria.

Laolu Akande explained that VP Osinbajo was passionate about serving Nigerians.

Source: Facebook

Akande said:

“The level of understanding that you have acquired in terms of what has to be done and the capacity he has demonstrated when he had the opportunity to act for the president.

“And he has inspired tens and scores of millions of Nigerians with his leadership style. People see him as a representation of a new Nigeria. All of these can’t be in place and he just walks away.

“He did what he needed to do and the party made the decision and he just has to move on after doing the right thing.”

Osinbajo versus his political godfather, Tinubu

Legit.ng recalls that the president-elect, Bola Tinubu emerged as the winner of the APC presidential primary in June 2022.

The former Lagos State governor obtained over 1,271 votes to defeat his closest rivals, ex-minister Rotimi Amaechi and Osinbajo.

While Amaechi polled 316 votes, Osinbajo scored 235 votes.

Osinbajo was a long-time loyalist of Tinubu before the relationship between the two men became apparently strained. The reason for their perceived sour relationship remained unclear.

The vice-president formally joined the presidential race early 2022, surprising many Nigerians who swore he would not run against Tinubu, who brought him into politics and nominated him as running mate to President Muhammadu Buhari in the run-up to the 2015 election.

