Temi Okesanjo, a public affairs analysts has celebrated a year anniversary of Vice-President Osinbajo's declaration for the presidency on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to Okesanjo, Osinbajo's bid to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari was a monumental day for the Nigerian political scene.

Analyst celebrates anniversary of Osinbajo's presidential bid declaration. Photo credit: Yemi Osinbajo

Source: Facebook

Going further, he gave reasons why Osinbajo's decision to run on the platform of APC should be celebrated. He made this known in a statement made available to Legit.ng.

The statement read in part:

"Exactly one year ago today, Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, made a bold declaration. He announced his intention to run for the presidency of Nigeria under the ruling party, All Progressive Congress (APC). The country was in the midst of a major political season, and the Vice President sought to shape the narrative, by joining the presidential race ahead of the party’s primary.

"One year later, we can look back and reflect on the impact of Vice President Osinbajo's entry into the presidential race, it sparked new conversation and discussions among Nigerians about the possibilities of a new leadership. His action demonstrated his willingness and commitment to make a positive difference in the country. His ambition opened up a new chapter in Nigeria's democracy, one where the Vice President could emerge as the presidential candidate of his party."

