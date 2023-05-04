The February 25 election victory of the ruling APC means a whole lot to the administration of President Muhamamdu Buhari

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu has revealed what the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) victory in the 2023 general elections means to the party and the current administration headed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Shhehu said the 2023 victory of the president-elect and vice president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, and the established control of APC in 21 out of 36 states in the last general elections, have firmly established the party as a dominant national political party, PM News reported.

Mallam Garba Shehu says the victory of the ruling APC in the 2023 poll means a lot to the Buhari administration. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

What Tinubu's victory means to Buhari, APC, Garba Shehu reveals

‘‘This is a difficult reality for the opposition parties,’’ the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said in his office in Abuja on Thursday while receiving the “Arewa Young Lawyers’ Forum (AYLF),” the umbrella body for all young lawyers in the Northern part of Nigeria.

Shehu said,

“APC victory in the election is a watershed moment for the Buhari government, its orientation, its programmes and projects.

‘‘In the hands of the opposition, many of the laudable programmes of the Buhari administration would have been sabotaged or unimplemented.

‘‘For this, we remain grateful to the Almighty, and to citizens of Nigeria for sticking with our Party.”

