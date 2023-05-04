Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has been praised by a former attorney-general and commissioner of Justice of Rivers state, OCJ Okocha

The senior lawyer insisted that Osinbajo contributed to the revolution of the judiciary in the country

Meanwhile, he urged president-elect, Bola Tinubu to appoint the best men and women when he takes office

Onueze Chukwujinka Joe Okocha, former attorney-general and commissioner of Justice of Rivers state, has praised Vice-President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

According to him, the VP revolutionized the judiciary in Lagos state.

Okocha, a past president of the Nigerian Bar Association and founder of the Law Firm of Okocha & Okocha disclosed this at a state banquet in honour of Tinubu in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital.

Professor Osinbajo has been hailed for his contribution to the law profession. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Recall that Osinbajo served as the Lagos state’s Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice between 1999-2007.

According to him, Osinbajo's template in Lagos state was subsequently copied by many states in Nigeria.

Okocha in a statement made available to Legit.ng said:

“Professor Yemi Osinbajo revolutionised the judiciary in Lagos state when you were governor and that is the template that most of us have copied in mending our rules of court and now have what we call front loading, Yemi did that and revolutionized the judiciary in Lagos state, we have tried to copy."

Going further, he urged Tinubu to appoint the best men and women when he takes office so that his administration and the country can succeed.

Buhari, Gowon, Adichie, others eulogize Osinbajo at book launch in VP's honour

Meanwhile, a book written in honour of the vice president by a team of 25 journalists was launched recently in Abuja.

Speaking at the event, President Muhammadu Buhari said Professor Osinbajo, has a passion for excellence.

Famed Nigerian author Chimamanda Adichie reviewed the book and also praised the efforts of Osinbajo in the Buhari administration.

Osinbajo urges Nigerians to do away with ethnic, religious prejudices

Recall that VP Osinbajo recently advised Nigerians to do away with ethnic and religious bigotry in the country.

The vice president commented while speaking at the maiden Policy Making and Good Governance Lecture Series of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies in Kuru, Plateau state.

He said most legal codes, including the Nigerian Constitution, explicitly condemn discrimination against people based on their identity.

