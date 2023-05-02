Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has been advised to prepare for the international stage as he leaves office on Monday, May 29

The advice was given to the vice president by a veteran journalist and public affairs commentator, Etim Etim

The writer stated that Osinbajo's achievements in the last eight years had prepared him for a higher calling in the society

FCT, Abuja - A veteran Nigerian journalist, Etim Etim, has advised Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo to transition into an international statesman after he leaves office.

Etim made the recommendation in a statement sent to journalists and seen by Legit.ng on Tuesday, May 2.

VP Osinbajo has been tipped to be relevant in international politics after he leaves office.

Source: Twitter

He was reacting to the recent advice given to the vice president by famous Sudanese-British billionaire, Mr. Mo Ibrahim, in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ibrahim had pulled Osinbajo aside and commended him for his leadership qualities and for being an excellent example for other African leaders.

He then asked the vice president to assume the status of an African statesman, saying:

“Now we really need statesmen like you coming out of office to really go and save the society and something for Africa.

“There is life after office. You say it as it is, and you really give an example to all our leaders. We can go and get things done and get the respect of the international community, and you do the best job.”

Etim agreed, saying:

“I align my thoughts with Mo Ibrahim. What many Nigerians and non-Nigerians see in Osinbajo is what Mo has again validated in Kenya this last weekend.

“The ongoing national and global endorsement of this Vice President brings an appreciation that goes deeper in value because it makes sense that someone that has served with the commitment, capacity, and character that Osinbajo has brought to bear ought to be so widely acknowledged.

“His voice would be needed to douse tension in many conflict zones, especially in Africa. And at home, he remains suitable proof that a new Nigeria is possible indeed.”

