The governor of Anambra state has been urged to improve the welfare condition of pensioners in the state

On the occasion of the May Day celebration, the Anambra state chapter of the NLC urged Governor Chukwuma Soludo to look into the case of the civil servants who have retired but are dying without receiving their gratuities

The state chairman of NLC, Emeka Nwafor, who made this appeal, further urged Soludo to implement the new retirement age for teachers as obtained in some other states

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Anambra state chapter, on Monday, May 1st, decried the condition of pensioners in the state, stating that many of them are dying without being paid their retirement benefits.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, reports that the appeal was made by the state chairman of NLC, Emeka Nwafor, in his address on the occasion of the workers’ celebration on Monday, May 1, at the Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, the Anambra state capital.

Anambra workers task Soludo on the welfare of pensioners as they celebrate Workers' Day. Photo credit: Charles Chukwuma Soludo

Source: Facebook

Workers' Day: Soludo gets timely message from Anambra state pensioners

While commending the state Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, for his efforts in workers’ welfare, Nawfor implored the governor to look into the case of retirees in the state, who he said, were dying without receiving their gratuities.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He said,

“Congress appreciates Mr. Governor for the efforts made so far in the gradual settlement of arrears of gratuity and pension in the state as promised in the last May Day celebration. Congress passionately appeals to you, Mr. Governor, to graciously increase the fund meant for the settlement of the gratuity.

“This is to enable the retirees start something that will help them take care of themselves and their families. It is painful to report that some of these retirees are dying of hunger, and most times, they find it difficult to take care of their families and dependents."

He noted that since 2014 when the contributory pension scheme started in the state, it appeared that the scheme was designed not to succeed, as monies deducted from workers’ salaries were not remitted regularly to the appropriate quarters.

He said that non-adherence to the pension scheme laws made the organized labour to take a stand that the scheme be scrapped, and monies deducted from workers be refunded.

He added,

"We remind you, Mr Governor that this decision is yet to see the light of the day. Congress, therefore, requests for our dear governor’s pronouncement stopping further deductions from workers’ salaries in the name of the pension scheme. Anambra state had not maintained full payment of the new minimum wage that was passed into law in 2019.

"Congress desires to bring to your kind attention that the new minimum wage of N30,000 and its consequential adjustments has not been fully implemented in the state. Congress, therefore, suggests and pleads that Mr. Governor should look into the agreement of January 24, 2020, between the state government and organized labour over the full implementation of new minimum wage, and its consequential adjustment, and find a way of implementing it. Workers pressure is becoming increasingly unbearable, and we may not continue to hold them.”

Labour seeks new retirement age for teachers

The NLC also urged the state government to implement the new retirement age for teachers as obtained in some other states – 40 years of service or 65years of age, whichever comes first He added that states that are less viable than Anambra had already started the implementation..

The Congress also requested for prompt promotion, conversion, a conducive working environment and functional working materials for effective service delivery in the various ministries and to enhance productivity. It also rejected the extension of service after retirement.

“It will encourage the upcoming ones to put in their best to ensure that the organizational goal and objectives are achieved. We appeal to Mr Governor to ensure that this request is upheld," Labour noted.

Workers' Day: Tinubu promises beyond "minimum wages" for civil servants

Legit.ng reported earlier that Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, has addressed the workers' outcry over the current national minimum wage pegged at N30,000.

The former governor of Lagos state promised the Nigerian workers a “living wage” that would give them a “decent life”.

Tinubu, in his message to the workers on his Twitter and Facebook pages, commemorated the workers on May Day on Monday, May 1.

Supplementary election: Reps seat rerun is "do or die", Soludo allegedly tells aides

Meanwhile, Charles Soludo, the governor of Anambra state, has reportedly charged members of his cabinet ahead of the rerun election in the Ogbaru federal constituency in the state.

According to Daily Independent, the governor on Thursday, April 13, charged top government appointees led by his political adviser, Alex Obiogbolu, who met with stakeholders from the Ogbaru Local Government Area and charged them to take the council by all means.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will hold a rerun in the 45 polling units in the Okpoko, Ogbaru and Ossomala communities.

Source: Legit.ng