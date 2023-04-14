Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra state has been alleged to have charged his aide that the Ogboru federal constituency rerun election is a do-or-die affair

It was reported that a meeting of the stakeholders was held at the office of the state commissioner for local government and chieftaincy matters, where the decision was taken

The APGA chieftain concluded that wristband would be provided for the party's supporters who would only be granted access to the election venues

Awka, Anambra state - Charles Soludo, the governor of Anambra state, has reportedly charged members of his cabinet ahead of the rerun election in the Ogbaru federal constituency in the state.

According to Daily Independent, the governor on Thursday, April 13, charged top government appointees led by his political adviser, Alex Obiogbolu, who met with stakeholders from the Ogbaru Local Government Area and charged them to take the council by all means.

Soludo allegedly said rerun election is do-or-die Photo Credit: Charles Soludo

Charles Soludo's comment on the rerun election in Ogbaru federal constituency

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will hold a rerun in the 45 polling units in the Okpoko, Ogbaru and Ossomala communities.

It was further revealed that stakeholders who attended the meeting with Soludo's advisers were threatened if they lost the election.

The paper reported that the meeting was held at the office of the commissioner of local government and chieftaincy matters in the state, Collins Nwabunwanne, where it was agreed that only supporters of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) would be allowed to vote.

A source privy to the meeting revealed that the APGA chieftains agreed to make wristbands available for the party's supporters, who will have unrestrained access to the polling units areas.

Recall that during the February 25 election, the candidate of the Labour Party, Afam Ogene, was leading the APGA and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates before the poll was declared inconclusive by INEC.

