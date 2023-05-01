The president-elect, Bola Tinubu, has promised to give Nigeria workers a "living wage" and "decent life"

The former governor of Lagos state said this while addressing the outcry of the workers on the current minimum wage

According to him, in Nigeria that he will begin to lead on May 29, Nigerian Labour will have more than a minimum wage

FCT, Abuja - Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, has addressed the workers' outcry over the current national minimum wage pegged at N30,000.

According to Channels Television, the former governor of Lagos state promised the Nigerian workers a “living wage” that would give them a “decent life”.

Tinubu promises workers more than minimum wages

Source: Twitter

What Tinubu plans for NLC, Nigerian workers

Tinubu, in his message to the workers on his Twitter and Facebook pages, commemorated the workers on May Day on Monday, May 1.

He said:

“In the Nigeria I shall have the honour and privilege to lead from May 29, workers will have more than a minimum wage.”

In his message to the workers, the president-elect said:

“You will have a living wage to have a decent life and provide for your families.”

He further maintained that the Labours' fight would be his fight because he would always be on the side of the workers.

According to Tinubu, the country currently have a common battle to wage, and it must be won in oneness, and that the fight, he added, is ignorance, disunity, poverty, ethnic and religious hate, disease, and all negative forces that are working against the prosperity and stability of Nigeria.

The president-elect noted that May 1 is not just to commemorate the workers but to celebrate the workers' right to decent living, dignity, and decent wages.

