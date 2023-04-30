The call for the arrest of the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has again been intensified

This is as a tough group raised the alarm and alleged that Prof. Mahmood Yakubu is planning to run away from Nigeria after Bola Tinubu's inauguration

The Youths for Credible Democrats of Nigeria urged the international community not to approve a visa for Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

Group, Youths for Credible Democrats of Nigeria (YCDN), an association of Nigerian youths, has raised the alarm that the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, is planning to run away from Nigeria after Monday, May 29 handover.

In a statement on Saturday, April 29, in Awka, the national coordinator of the group, Comrade Okeke Chinemelu-Godwin, urged the international community not to approve visa for the INEC boss.

Youth group urges security agencies to keep an eye on INEC chairman, alleging he is planning to escape after May 29 handover. Photo credit: Sodiq Adelakun

Source: Original

He also asked security agencies to keep their eyes on Prof. Mahmood, so that "he would remain in the country to give account of how the commission, under his watch, organized the most floored general election in the history of Nigeria."

Keep a close watch on INEC chairman, Group task security agencies

The statement partly reads,

"Plans by the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to run away from Nigeria after May 29 has been uncovered. His plan is to depart from the country to make sure that he would not give evidence before the law court how INEC under him conducted a floored election."

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, quoted Okeke as claiming that the election of February 25, 2023, especially the presidential election, was marred by irregularities and violation of the Electoral Act; adding that the 2023 general elections were worst in Nigeria’s history.

He said,

"Having conducted a very floored election, Nigerian youths call on security agencies to keep their eyes on the INEC boss to ensure that he did not leave Nigeria until courts finish matters pertaining to the presidential election and other issues.

"It is also our candid suggestion that Prof. Mahmood should be arrested and prosecuted over irregularities in the 2023 elections. He should also be made to account for over N300 billion of the tax-payers' money handed over to him with the belief that he would give Nigeria a general election of their dreams.

"Arrest and prosecution of the INEC chairman will, of course, serve as deterrent to other public office holders, who ordinarily, will do whatever they like in public offices, thinking that they will always go unpunished.

“The truth is that under the watch of Mahmood Yakubu, INEC blatantly undermined democracy by refusing to transmit results directly from the polling units to its server or website, and announced same, in total violation of the express provisions of section 64, sub-section 4 (a) (b) of the electoral act, 2022."

