Awka, Anambra state - The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25, 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has insisted that he won the presidential election and that he would reclaim the mandate through the court.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, quoted Obi as making the claim on Sunday, April 30, in Awka, during a special interactive forum of the LP presidential candidate and Anambra state LP stakeholders centred on the way forward for the party.

2023 Presidency: Peter Obi Talks Tough, Insists on Reclaiming Mandate

Source: Original

He said:

"The voting process has come and gone, and we are in another crucial stage of the election process, which is challenging the outcome of the election.

"Everybody - both Nigerians and non-Nigerians, are aware that the presidential election was greatly flawed and manipulated. We won the election; we have proofs that we won. That is what we want to prove in the court. I assure you of my readiness to go all the way, explore every available legal option to ensure that the party recovers its mandate.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"I have full trust in the judiciary. We did it before with the help of the judiciary, and I believe strongly that we can achieve it again. The evidence before the court is like the broad-day light, which can hardly be enveloped by darkness."

While thanking Anambra stakeholders of the party for their doggedness and commitment towards ensuring victory for the party at all levels during the general elections, Obi also praised voters and LP loyalists in the state for their great show of love and support; adding that he would lend his own support to ensure that LP would continue to thrive.

The meeting was attended by the senator-elect for Anambra Central, Chief Victor Umeh; PDP governorship candidate in the 2021 election in Anambra, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo; former commissioner for Economic Planning in Anambra state, Prof. Stella Okunna; members of the state executive council of the party, among others.

Source: Legit.ng