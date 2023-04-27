Ahead of inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, a coalition of Northern association, on the platform of Arewa Youths Initiative for Good Governance (AYIGGI) has endorsed the candidacy of Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji as the next Speaker, House of Representatives.

The coalition also urged the national leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to forget about zoning and allow aspirants vying for various positions to sell themselves to the lawmakers.

In a statement signed Thursday in Abuja by the national coordinator of the Northern coalition, Comrade Ibrahim Mohammed, said the consideration is in the interest of national unity and to make meaningful impact in the lives of the people in the incoming administration.

Comrade Ibrahim said the coalition has taken time to scrutinize the credentials of all aspirants that have indicated interest in the Speakership position and came to the conclusion that amongst the lot, Hon Aminu Sani Jaji fits the bill perfectly.

"We call on the All Progressive Congress (APC) to jettion the idea of zoning in the filling of positions of the National Assembly and allow contenders to sell themselves. This is the only way to achieve harmony and unity in the incoming administration.

"All candidates vying for the post of Speakership are eminently qualified, but the best amongst them should be supported and given the mandate to lead. We do not want a repeat performance of what transpired in the seventh House of Representatives when members voted for their own, and voted out those anointed from the villa and party chieftains.

"In light of the above, we must admit that the need to get it right with the choice of leaders for the 10th National Assembly is of great importance and that is why competence, experience and credibility should be placed above ethnic or religious considerations.

"These considerations are in the country’s best interest and not the interest of political parties. This we must admit, if indeed we are desirous of making any meaningful impact in the lives of the people in the incoming administration."

Sani Jaji, a former House of Representatives Committee Chairman on Intelligence and Internal Security Chairman, is described as a passionate leader who has, on several occasions demonstrated his grasp of issues related to the national question of sustainable growth and development.

"We strongly believe that this is not the time for ethnic and religious experiments. The country is on the brink, and our watchword should be nothing short of the best. As mentioned earlier, Hon Aminu Sani Jaji rings a bell to those who understand selfless service by clarifying the goals and then rolling your sleeves up and doing whatever it takes to help people win.

"We are not unaware that the just concluded general election undoubtedly almost tore the country apart. Religious and ethnic sentiments played dominant roles in the elections. The ethnic and religious strife that played up demand urgent attenuation, which Jaji is well equipped to handle, in collaboration with the executive arm.

"We openly call on all members of the House of Representatives both old and new and the APC Leadership to rally round and support the candidature of Rt Hon Aminu Sani Jaji either openly or behind, because honestly he represents the new face of the House of Representatives, he has the experience, charisma, connection, character and capacity to lead the 10th House of Representatives.

"We make bold to state that Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji is a ranking member of the National Assembly He represents Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency of Zamfara State.

"He has chaired the House of Representatives Committee on National Security, Intelligence and Public Safety in the 8th Assembly (2015-2019).

"This Zamfara-born legislator distinguished himself both in plenary and at the committee levels. In the 8th Assembly, Jaji sponsored several impactful bills and motions, some of which include the following."

Source: Legit.ng