About 39 out of the 58 senators maintained that the number deserves the nation's third job because of their contributions toward Boka Tinbuu's election victory

Meanwhile, 19 northern groups under the aegis of Bola Tinubu support groups on Sunday, April 30, endorsed Betrara as the next speaker of the House of Representatives

About 39 out of the 58 senators elected across the various political parties in the Northern region of Nigeria met on Sunday, April 30, and resolved that their region must produce the next senate president in the incoming 10th National Assembly.

A ranking senator from the North-West who pleaded anonymity because of the sensitive nature of their discussion, revealed the information to THISDAY on Monday, May 1st.

The senator said the senators-elect maintained that the north deserves the number three position in the country because the region delivered the highest number of votes for the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the Saturday, February 25 presidential election.

He said his colleagues also agreed to hold an expanded meeting that would involve all the 58 elected senators from the three geopolitical zones of Nigeria in the second week of May 2023.

The elected federal lawmakers, he added, would engage their counterparts from the southern part of the country on the need to support their aspiration.

Senate presidency: Plot thickens as ex-governor meets Buhari for northern slot

Ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, the former Governor of Zamfara State and Senator-elect Abdulaziz Yari said the northern region deserves the Senate President seat.

Yari said the northern region has been of paramount electoral importance to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) at the just concluded general elections.

He stated this on Sunday, April 30, in Abuja during his visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House (Aso Rock).

Northcentral senators dare APC, Tinubu make strong demand over Senate leadership

Similarly, more pressure is on Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the scrabble for leadership positions for the incoming 10th National Assembly.

Senators-elect in Northcentral have held a meeting to make a statement in the decision-making process.

The incoming lawmakers have urged the president-elect to consider Sen Sani Musa representing Niger East, for the Deputy Senate President slot.

