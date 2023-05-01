The ex-governor of Zamfara state Abdulaziz Yari is making a case for the northern region in the ongoing race for the Senate Presidency

Yari, a Senator-elect also in contention for the number one seat in the national assembly, said the northern region deserves

He said the northern region brings a lot of electoral value to the APC, as seen in the 2023 general elections

FCT, Aso Rock - Ahead of the inauguration of the 10th national assembly, the former Governor of Zamfara State and Senator-elect, Abdulaziz Yari said the northern region deserves the Senate President seat.

As reported by Daily Trust, Yari said the northern region has been of major electoral importance to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) at the just concluded general elections.

President Buhari met Senator-elect, Abdulaziz Yari in Abuja at his presidential residence in Aso Rock on Sunday, April 30. Photo: @kc_journalist

Source: Twitter

He stated this on Sunday, April 30 in Abuja during his visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House (Aso Rock).

As reported by Punch, Yari who is also in a poll position for the Senate Presidential seat urged the party leadership to drop religious and ethnic sentiments in zoning the Senate President seat.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He said:

“I am advising the party, that they should reward performance, not religion because religion is not in the constitution of Nigeria and it is not in our manifesto and our constitution.

“Everyone knows the role that we played; despite the fact that other people are thinking we have our own. But we voted on the party line which gave the APC leeway to grab the presidency again."

The Senator-elect said the previous dispensation of the national assembly differs from what it is today.

He said:

“Usually, any party that has majority has the majority with two-thirds most of the time. But our own case is completely different.”

Northcentral Senators Dare APC, Tinubu Makes Strong Demand Over Senate Leadership

Similarly, more pressure is on Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the scrabble for leadership positions for the incoming 10th National Assembly.

Senators-elect in Northcentral has held a meeting to make a statement in the decision-making process.

These incoming lawmakers have urged the president-elect to consider Sen Sani Musa representing Niger East for the Deputy Senate President slot.

Source: Legit.ng