FCT, Abuja - More controversy has ensued in the ongoing scrabble for the Senate leadership position in the National Assembly.

Nigeria's president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the leadership of the All Progressive Congress (APC) are crossed in a mix of dilemmas as the tussle for who becomes the next Senate President and Deputy Senate President for the incoming 10th National Assembly lingers.

As reported by The Sun Online, Senators-elect from the northcentral zone resolved not to negotiate with the APC and Tinubu as they have demanded that the Deputy Senate President slot be zoned to them.

This agreement was reportedly reached at night on Friday, April 28, in a crunch meeting held by the senators.

According to reports, the Senators have endorsed Senator Sani Musa representing Niger East Senatorial District of Niger State, for the Deputy Senate President of the 10th National Assembly.

Confirming this development, the senator-Elect for Nasarawa West Senatorial District, Aliyu Wadada, said there is no going back, noting that their colleagues at the lower chambers are in tune with the resolution.

As reported by The Nation, Wadada said:

“We are aware that there are agitations from various geopolitical zones on the positions of Senate President, deputy Senate President, Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

“We are aware of these agitations. The South West and the North East having produced the president and the vice president, respectively, the North Central as a result is of the stand and position that the least position we will go for is that of the Deputy Senate President."

According to Vanguard, he further stated that:

“The North Central Caucus has been consistent from the commencement of the politics that will lead to the emergency of the leadership of the National Assembly.

“We are for the deputy Senate President position. We shall work in harmony and mutually with other geopolitical zones."

Meanwhile, reports have it that Tinubu has settled for Akwa Ibom senator-elect, Godswill Akpabio, to emerge as the president of the 10th Senate.

Sources revealed that the president-elect asked Senator Jibrin Barau to drop his ambition and take the position of deputy senate president to enable his administration to start on a good foot.

Barau then agreed to allow a Christian senate president to emerge in the interest of peace, fairness and equity in the country.

