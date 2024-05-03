Singer Neeja has clapped back at gay activist Bisi Alimi and others for criticising him over a video of him kneeling before Moses Bliss

The gospel singer warned critics to steer clear away from things that have to do with kingdom matters

Neeja's response has further stirred mixed reactions on social media as many continue to drag him

Legit.ng recalls reporting that gospel singer Moses Bliss and his signee Neeja went viral over a video of the latter kneeling before the former.

In the viral video, Moses was seen laying his hands and praying for his signee, an action which didn't go down well with many, includinng popular gay activist Bisi Alimi.

Moses Bliss' signee Neeja reacts via Instastory.

Source: Instagram

Like several netizens, Alim had taken to his Instastory to drag Moses Bliss and Neeja for the posture they assumed while praying

The activist described Moses and Neeja's actions as idolatry.

Neeja replies critics

Following the criticisms that trail his video with Moses Bliss, Neeja finally clapped back at Bisi Alimi and other critics.

Neeja, in a post via his Instagram story, warned the activist and others to stay out of kingdom matters.

See a screenshot of Neeja and Bisi Alimi's Instagram post below:

Reactions as Neeja replies, Bisi Alimi, others

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

the.jeremyyyy:

"Exactly, Leave Kingdom matters for Kingdom men!!"

melanin__ruth:

"You stay out of g@y peoples matter to."

le_plaisir_male_masseur:

"Leave Kingdom matter for kingdom men, leave brotherhood matter for brotherhood."

officialbigsam:

"Which Kingdom ???The way a lot of people would be so shocked about God’s Judgement, e go be like film trick Kingdom Man…"

miz_chik:

"Simple and Short. Leave Christianity and Honour and Reverence alone Don’t we kneel in some cultures as a way to show honor to our elders ???"

Moses Bliss' wife kneels to appreciate him

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Moses Bliss' wife, Marie, caused a stir on social media after a video of her honouring her husband in public went viral.

The young wife knelt for her man before sharing a warm hug with him on stage.

The young wife knelt for her man before sharing a warm hug with him on stage.

In another report, Moses Bliss made headlines after buying cars for his signees.

