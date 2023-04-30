Lawmakers of the 10th House of Representatives have been urged to ensure they vote Aliyu Betara for speaker

This call was made to the elected members of the House of Representatives by a coalition of Bola Tinubu support groups

The groups said Betara while serving as the chairman of the House Committee of Appropriation exhibited the qualities needed for spekaership position in the 10th National Assembly

A coalition of Bola Tinubu's support groups has thrown their weight behind the chairman of the House committee on appropriation, Aliyu Betara, for the position of speaker of the 10th National Assembly.

The coalition under the aegis of Coalition of Asiwaju Groups in Northern Nigeria said Nigerians are desirous of the dividends of democracy and Betara stands as the right person to hand that to the citizens from the crop of lawmakers recently elected into the 10th National Assembly.

A coalition of Tinubu's support groups has said that Honourable Betara is an ideal candidate for the 10th speakership position. Photo: Ahmed Isa

Speaking during a brief briefing in Abuja, the convener of the group, Abdullahi Bilal said that Betara flaunts a rich resume and is best known for his capacity in getting things done in the most professional manner.

zoining of SGF, deputy Senate president positions

Also describing the chairman of the House committee on appropriation as a high-ranking legislator with a grasp of issues in the national debate, Bilal recommended that the Deputy Senate President of the National Assembly and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation be zoned to the Northeast and North Central regions respectively.

His words:

"He (Betara) is also a bridge builder who will galvanize the support and buy-in of the legislative arm of government in the lofty plans and program of the incoming administration in our quest to build the Nigeria of our dreams.

"Also, the quest for peace, security, and good governance in Nigeria requires that the executive and legislature must, as a matter of urgency, work together to engineer the policy-making and implementation process that will engender good governance."

