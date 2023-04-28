Labour Party factional leader, Lamidi Apapa, has debunked the report of his alleged involvement in Peter Obi's petition filed at the election tribunal

Apapa in a statement by his publicity secretary, Abayomi Arabambi, noted that the report is fake and the handiwork of mischief makers

The LP chieftain further said he has not approached the election tribunal to withdraw Obi's petition

The factional leader of the Labour Party (LP), Lamidi Apapa, has cleared the air regarding the petition the flagbearer of the party filed at the court.

Apapa said that contrary to reports making the rounds, he has not approached the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal to withdraw the petition, filed by the party’s presidential candidate for the February 25 election, Peter Obi.

Lamidi Apapa says he did not withdraw the petitions filed by Peter Obi against Bola Tinubu from the Tribunal. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi, Lamidi Apapa

Apapa reveals his true position on Obi's petition

Apapa’s position on the rather controversial issue was disclosed by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Labour Party, loyal to him, Channels TV reported.

In a statement put out by the faction’s publicity secretary, Abayomi Arabambi, Apapa noted that the publication accusing him of taking such a step against the party is one laced with deliberate falsehood, an “epistle of personal bitterness, ignorance and complete unintelligent outburst,” Vanguard report added.

