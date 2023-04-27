The presidential flagbearer of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has levelled a fresh allegation against the Independent National Electoral Commission

Obi, while replying to the preliminary objection by INEC told the Election Tribunal that the commission's server logs showed manipulated election results

The presidential hopeful also accused INEC of bias, insisting that it ought to maintain neutrality in electoral contest between candidates

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for the February 25 election has made a serious claim regarding the 2023 presidential election results.

Peter Obi, has said that the server logs and uploads showed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) manipulated the results of the Saturday, February 25 presidential election, Daily Trust reported.

Tinubu’s Victory: “INEC’s Server Logs Show Manipulated Election Results”, Peter Obi Reveals in Court. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria, Mr.Peter Obi, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Obi gives further details on 2023 election results

Obi and LP’s submission is contained in a further reply to the preliminary objection by INEC asking the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal to dismiss their petition challenging the outcome of the election, especially Nigeria’s president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's victory.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

INEC had told the tribunal to dismiss Obi and LP’s petition.

However, in the reply filed by their lead counsel, Levy Uzoukwu (SAN), Obi and LP said there was no factual basis for INEC’s alleged circumvention of the mandatory transmission of the results of the election from the BVAS in the polling units to the IReV, Vanguard report added.

Can Atiku defeat Tinubu in court? PDP chieftain predicts "worst outcome" at tribunal

The aftermath of the keenly contested presidential election has reached a fever pitch again, and conversations about the possible outcome of the presidential election petition tribunal have been predicted.

Recall that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party's Peter Obi both filed a petition against President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The content of their petition faults INEC for its controversial decision not to display results electronically in real-time and the malfunctioning of the BVAS machine.

Arewa elders say Tinubu must be sworn-in on May 29

In another report, a coalition of Arewa elders has insisted that the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, must be sworn in on Monday, May 29, 2023, having met the constitutional requirement to win the February 25 presidential election.

The elders' made this assertion while cautioning those calling for an interim government in the country to desist forthwith.

The group's position was contained in a communique read by Suleiman Usman Jere, chairman of the coalition, at the end of a meeting on Tuesday, April 11, in Kaduna.

Source: Legit.ng