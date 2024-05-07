Skit maker Nasboi in a recent video, revealed the threatening messages he has been receiving over his comment on Wizkid

Recall that Naboi had said Wizkid was wrong for referring to Mavin's label boss and producer as an influencer

Speaking with BBNaija's Tacha, Nasboi shared the content of a threatening message he received, sparking reactions

Skit maker and singer Lawal Michael Nasiru Bolaji, better known as Nasboi, has left people talking after he opened up on the warning messages he has been receiving some trolls for wading into Wizkid and Don Jazzy's drama.

Recall that Nasboi faulted Wizkid for shading an ace music executive, whom he referred to as an influencer.

Nasboi says he has right to support whoever he wants. Credit: @nasboi @wizkidayo @donjazzy

Source: Instagram

Nasboi gets threat messages

In a trending video, the Umbrella singer, while speaking on a show with BBNaija reality star Tacha, lamented how a celebrity like himself is now allowed to have a say like ordinary people.

Nasboi stated that he has the right to like Don Jazzy, Davido over Wizkid as it was his opinion.

Sharing one of the threat messages he received with Tacha, Nasboi:

"Because of what I said about WizKid, somebody is in my DM saying I will d!e like my brother."

Watch the video of Nasboi speaking with Tacha below:

Netizens react to Nasboi's comment

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

Ted_thek:

"Why is nasboi doing this ? Too bad men."

0Chynese:

"Dey play you get mind come for Wizkid."

hermperor002:

"Make una dey calm down with this stanship matter, no go talk wetin go put you and your family for problem."

Tonia_dimma:

"People are just too extreme."

Dhhavii:

"Wait ooo. Na only wiz dz pipo Dey always talk about for their podcast."

Ladi_Pizzle:

"Na who send you message to Dey use him name chase clout."

