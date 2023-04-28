The former chairman of the Lagos state chapter of the Labour Party (LP) Kayode Salako has announced his resignation from the party

Salako, the husband of actress Foluke Daramola, confirmed the development through a post shared on his Instagram page on Thursday,

Salako said he is resigning from the LP so as to save himself from further attacks of being labelled as a mole for the APC, noting his decision is personal

Olukayode Salako, the husband of actress Foluke Daramola, has resigned his membership from the Labour Party (LP).

Salako in an Instagram post on Thursday, April 27, said he is stepping down as the special assistant to the national chairman of the party on Lagos affairs.

Star actress, Foluke Daramola’s husband Olukayode Salako finally dumps Labour Party. Photo credit: Foluke Daramola, Olukayode Salako

Source: Facebook

Salako dumps Labour Party after being tagged a mole for the APC

In a letter, addressed to the party’s national chairman, Salako also said he is “withdrawing his membership as a card-carrying stakeholder in LP.”

“I wish to inform you and the leadership authority of the party that I am resigning from the official position above and also withdrawing my membership as a card-carrying stakeholder in the Labour Party in Lagos State, from today, April 20, 2023,” the letter reads in part.

Salako reveals real reason why he dumped LP

Some weeks ago, Salako — alongside five other chieftains of LP — was suspended over alleged anti-party activities, The Cable reported.

“Our post-mortem of what really transpired and happened during the general election revealed that a lot of people who called themselves members of the party were indeed working for the opposition,” Sam Okpala, Lagos LP secretary, had said.

But in the letter, Salako said his decision was a “personal one” and to “save me from the attacks of being labeled an All Progressives Congress (APC) / Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu mole.”

