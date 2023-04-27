Senate presidential candidate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has paid a courtesy visit to his friend and Nigeria's president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his private lodge in Abuja.

As gathered by Legit.ng in a post made by the lawmaker on his official Facebook page both were seen in a cheerful mood after what seems like an aftermath of a closed-door meeting between both political titans.

According to a report by Premium Times, Senator Kalu had arrived at Tinubu's private lodge at 5:13 PM as he was ushered straight into a meeting with the president-elect.

Shortly after the meeting, Senator Kalu told journalists stated that his meeting with Tinubu had no ounce of political discussion as it was purely a visit to welcome back the president-elect who recently got back from his vacation in France.

Before his visit to Tinubu, Senator Kalu at the celebration of his 63rd birthday claimed to have spoken to the president-elect over the phone.

He stated that his conversation with Tinubu confirmed that he was hale and hearty contrary to the speculations making the rounds about his health status before and after the presidential polls.

While referencing his earlier comment on Tinubu's health status, Senator Kalu, said:

“I told Nigerians that Tinubu is not sick and that he will return soon and a few days after I made that comment, today you can see for yourself that he is here.

“So this shows that our president-elect is fit and fully ready for the Job of leading Nigerians just like I said.

“I just came to congratulate and officially welcome him back to the country and we are ready to support him for the task ahead.”

Senator Kalu further noted that he held conversation with Tinubu on the progressive plan for Nigeria's future.

When asked about his Senate Presidential ambition, Senator Kalu stated that he is the best fit for the job among his peers vying for the same position.

He said:

“I am the best among all other candidates, I have the capacity to unite Nigeria and I am the best to work with our president-elect for the best Interest of Nigeria.

“Nigerians need to feel the impact of our party. I have the integrity, honesty and experience to lead the senate.”

