A founding member of All Progressives Congress (APC), has de­scribed former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s attack on president-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s transition as political hypocrisy.

It could be recalled Atiku, the presidential candidate of Peo­ples Democratic Party (PDP) in the recent election had decried the absence of any Igbo person on the membership list of Tinu­bu’s transition committee.

Okechukwu, DG Voice of Nigeria blasts Atiku over comment on Tinubu's transition committee list

Reacting to Atiku’s statement, Okechukwu, who is also the Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), said Atiku’s attempt to play the advocate for Igbo interest amounts to shed­ding of Crocodile tears, Daily Independent reported.

He recalled how the former Vice President brazenly breached the zoning ar­rangement in PDP and the zon­ing convention of president from north to south and vice versa.

Maintaining that Atiku’s attempts to stand in for Ndigbo is a clear example of medicine after death, Okechukwu noted that Atiku’s betrayal of Ndigbo during the PDP presidential pri­mary election was the deepest and unkindest cut, The Sun newspaper report added.

