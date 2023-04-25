President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu returned to Nigeria on Monday, April 24th, after over one month away in Europe.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart, who was officially out of Nigeria since March 22, returned about one month before his inauguration on May 29, 2023.

Tinubu returned to Nigeria weeks before the inauguration. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu's trip to foreign land raises eyebrows in the polity

Why Tinubu left Nigeria for over a month and his health status are some of the questions being raised by Nigerians after the APC flagbearer returned to the country weeks before his handover ceremony.

In light of the above development, Legit.ng compiled some of the issues the former governor of Lagos state addressed as soon as he landed in Nigeria on Monday.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

1. Main reason why Tinubu travelled abroad - For rest and relaxation

It has been a usual norm for some of the country's presidential candidate to travel outside the shores of Nigeria immediately after emerging victorious in the presidential poll and becoming the president-elect, Bola Tinubu's foreign trip after the February 25 presidential election victory was not an exception.

On March 22, after controversy surrounded his whereabouts, Tinubu’s spokesman, Tunde Rahman said his principal travelled to Paris in France to rest and observe the lesser hajj but no photo of the President-Elect was made public while he was away.

As soon as the APC leader landed on the shores of Nigeria on Monday, he revealed the main reason why he travelled to Europe and urged Nigerians to take a chill pill and ignore naysayers.

Tinubu said he is refreshed and ready for the task ahead of him.

Tinubu says he is fit and ready to serve Nigerians. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

2. Tinubu's health status

Upon his return to Nigeria from France on Monday, the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu says he is hale and hearty contrary to speculations that he was seriously ill.

He stated this at his residence in the Asokoro area of Abuja shortly after his return from France.

Addressing his supporters, he said,

“Let me take some rest for tonight after a long flight. Eat some Amala and Ewedu. After that, sleep a little, and then tomorrow, we’ll meet.”

On rumours about his health, Tinubu said, “Whatever they like, they speculate. I’m healthy, sound, and okay.”

Meanwhile, Tinubu’s health has been a subject of controversy in the last two years. In 2021, Tinubu was away in the United Kingdom for over three months where he underwent surgery and therapy for a knee injury. He subsequently travelled to the UK and Paris a few times in 2022.

Tinubu said that his quest for competence is an ambition that is higher than even a government of national unity. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

3. Members of his cabinet

Since the month of March which wrapped up the 2023 general election with the governorship and state assembly polls ended, the country has been embroiled in a national debate over who should make the list of the yet-to-be-constituted cabinet of president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Stakeholders of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), are already engaged in intense lobbying for key positions in government, including ministerial and other juicy appointments. This, no doubt, is healthy for any democracy.

Speaking on the selection of his cabinet members on Monday, April 24, Tinubu said he is still consulting on those that will be part of his government.

Conclusion:

Meanwhile, Tinubu scored the highest votes in the February 25 poll and was declared the President-Elect by the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), though his victory is currently being vigorously challenged at the tribunal by two top contestants — Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but the APC flagbearer is unbothered by the issues surrounding his victory and he is prepared to take over the mantle of leadership from

2023 presidential election results: APC chieftain says Peter Obi will lose in court

Meanwhile, Jamiu Julius Adebayo, an Ondo state-based All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, has said Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, cannot win in court.

He said:

"The entire gamut of Peter Obi’s petition is fraught with confusion and inexistent prayers. The matter of BVAS real-time transmission has been dealt with by the federal high court who’s ruled that INEC has the power to determine what and how modes of transmission would take."

Source: Legit.ng