FCT, Abuja - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday, April 26, visited the Senate Chief Whip, Sen. Orji Kalu, over the death of his wife, Ifeoma.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25, 2023 elections made this known in a post on his official Facebook page

Former VP Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday, April 26, visited the Senator Orji Kalu over the death of his wife, Ifeoma.

Source: Facebook

Also reporting the visit, Daily Sun stated that Atiku, who arrived at Kalu’s Abuja residence at 3.30 pm, expressed sadness over the loss.

Your wife lived a purposeful life, Atiku tells Senator Kalu

While condoling the former governor of Abia, Atiku urged him to take solace in the fact that the deceased lived a purposeful life.

He described the deceased as a virtuous woman committed to the service of humanity. Atiku also prayed to God to grant the deceased a peaceful rest and the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Senator Kalu reacts

Responding, Kalu thanked Atiku for finding time to visit him in his time of grief.

Legit.ng gathers that Dr Ifeoma died at the age of 61.

Meanwhile, Daily Sun reported that Atiku and Kalu thereafter went into a closed-door meeting which lasted for 30 minutes.

