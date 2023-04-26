The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) says they are willing to work with Nigeria's president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

According to the YOWICAN chairman Belusochukwu Enwere Tinubu's emergence will foster development for Nigeria and its citizens

Similarly, he stated that Tinubu's victory was duly earned, and YOWICAN is willing to pledge their allegiance

Nigeria's president-elect has continued to receive congratulatory messages from his well-wishers since his famous victory at the just-concluded presidential polls held on Saturday, February 25.

On Tuesday, April 25, the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) became the latest entity to congratulate Tinubu on his landmark victory at the polls.

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, the YOWICAN chairman, Belusochukwu Enwere, in his congratulatory note, described Tinubu's victory as duly earned.

He hailed the vast traits of the former Lagos state governor, eulogising him as a rare political figure of great leadership qualities and positive influence.

Enwere said:

“You have undoubtedly worked very hard to achieve this victory and your commitment and dedication to the unity of our dear country has helped you to achieve this goal. This will benefit the country as a whole as new and young minds will emerge.

“It is not disputable that, with your versed experience and leadership acumen, you easily fulfil all your campaign promises. You have been an apostle of restructuring Nigeria and entrenchment of true federalism in line with global best practices. Please kindly hit the ground running by fulfilling this promise."

Enwere, however, urged Tinubu not to blow away his opportunity noting that he has the opportunity to restructure and unify the Nigeria that everyone has been dreaming and hoping for.

He stated that YOWICAN is open to working with his administration to strengthen the relationship with Christians and foster developmental relations.

As reported by The SUN, the YOWICAN chairman said:

“The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) looks forward to working with you not only to develop closer relations between you and the entire Christian Youth but also to concert our efforts in the cause of development, peace and the brotherhood of all peoples."

