A new prediction about the possible outcome of the ongoing presidential election petition tribunal has emerged

Demola Olarewaju, the media aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has stated his position on the possible outcome of the tribunal

He stated that his principal had enough evidence to topple Bola Tinubu at the tribunal and that the worst possible outcome would be a re-run

FCT, Abuja - The aftermath of the keenly contested presidential election has reached a fever pitch again, and conversations about the possible outcome of the presidential election petition tribunal have been predicted.

Recall that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party's Peter Obi both filed a petition against the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Bola Tinubu is expected to be sworn in as Nigeria's new President on Monday, May 29 at the historic Eagle Square in Abuja. Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The content of their petition faults INEC for its controversial decision not to display results electronically in real-time as well as the malfunctioning of the BVAS machine.

Meanwhile, Demola Olarewaju, the special assistant, digital media strategy to Atiku Abubakar, stated that his principal won the election beyond a reasonable doubt.

Olarewaju in his latest tweet sighted by Legit.ng said:

"There’s always a million reasons for failure but you need only one for success and Atiku Abubakar had it in 2023 - which is why he won that election and the evidence of victory is strong."

He noted that the evidence available to the PDP and its legal team is enough to reclaim Atiku's mandate.

Olarewaju stated that the worse that can happen at the tribunal is for the presiding jury to issue a ruling of a rerun election between Atiku and an unknown opponent to be decided by the tribunal.

He tweeted:

"Worst outcome at the Tribunal is a rerun involving AA.

"The opponent is who we don’t know."

Can Peter Obi Defeat Bola Tinubu in Court? Charly Boy Speaks on What May Happen

Similarly, Charly Boy, a popular Nigerian entertainer and supporter of Peter Obi, has described Nigeria as "another Charly Boy show" where "anything can happen" in a negative way.

The popular entertainer expressed concerns over the fairness of the judiciary in delivering justice in Obi's case against Bola Tinubu, the winner of the February 25 elections.

Charly Boy questioned why anyone would advise Obi to let go and move on, using the analogy of a man whose wife had been snatched by another.

