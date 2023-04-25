A prediction has been made that cabals will not dominate Bola Tinubu's administration as President of Nigeria

Prophet Iyke Uzukwu of the Spiritual Head of Soul Revival Outreach, Nnewi, Anambra state, made this prediction

He stated that Tinubu would not be weak like his predecessor President Muhammadu Buhari

Anambra, Nnewi - Anambra-based Prophet Iyke Uzukwu said Nigeria's president-elect, Bola Tinubu, will not be manipulated by cabals who have held the country to ransom.

The renowned cleric made this known on Tuesday, April 25, noting that Tinubu is not like President Muhammadu Buhari, who got himself manipulated, The Nation reported.

Nigeria's president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected to be sworn in as President of Nigeria on Monday, May 29. Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Prophet Uzukwu told journalists that there was a need for Nigerians to pray for Tinubu for him to succeed.

The leader of the Spiritual Head of Soul Revival Outreach, Nnewi, said:

“Prayers should be made for the president-elect to end his tenure alive. He would be a successful president but unfortunately, there is this cloud of blood hanging on his government.

“The implication of this is that a whole lot of politicians would be sacrificed for the success of his government.”

Tinubu should remove fuel subsidy - Prophet Uzukwu

The pragmatic cleric urged Tinubu to remove the fuel subsidy pending when all the refineries in the country were fixed and functional.

Prophet Uzukwu urged the presidential candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and his counterpart, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, to let go of their grievances and withdraw their case from the presidential election petition tribunal.

He stated that if the duo continues to pursue their ambition at the tribunal, it will only end up with the same outcome, with Tinubu remaining the President of Nigeria.

Tinubu, Atiku, Obi: Satguru Maharaj Ji Drops Fresh Prophecy on 2023 Elections Outcome

Meanwhile, the founder of the One Love Family, Satguru Maharaj Ji, has commented on the outcome of the 2023 election that produced Bola Tinubu as the president-elect.

The cleric also prophesized that Tinubu's administration would be a stepping stone for divine governance in Nigeria because he was an experienced leader.

Guru disclosed that voting for Peter Obi of the Labour Party would have been an ignition of the Biafra agenda while Atiku Abubakar of the PDP did not qualify to be Nigeria's president.

Source: Legit.ng