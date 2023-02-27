2023: Another Landmark Victory for Labour Party As INEC Declares Obi Winner in PDP-Controlled State
The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has won the presidential election in Abia State.
The results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission on Monday showed that the LP polled a total of 327,095 voted, way ahead its closest rival, the Peoples Democratic Party, which polled 22,676 votes.
The distribution of the presidential election results across the 17 LGAs of Abia State is as follows:
1. ISIALANGWA NORTH
APC. 742
LP. 14336
PDP. 5964
2. ISIKWUATO LGA
APC. 472
LP. 16,038
PDP .607
3. IKWUANO LGA
APC.407
LP. 14997
PDP. 1065
4. UKWA WEST LGA.
APC. 591
LP. 9557
PDP. 918
5. UKWA EAST LGA
APC. 264
LP. 5819
PDP. 1200
6. BENDE LGA
APC. 1545
LP. 18446
PDP. 973
7. UMUAHIA SOUTH LGA
APC 475
LP 25017
PDP 1156
8. ISIALANGWA SOUTH
APC. 772
LP. 14125
PDP. 2691
9. UGUNAGBO LGA
APC. 195
LP. 7066
PDP. 930
10. OBINGWA LGA
APC. 564
LP. 23687
PDP. 2747
11. UMUNNEOCHI LGA
APC. 608
LP. 11782
PDP. 320
12. Osisioma LGA
APC 158
LP 19,680
PDP 610
13. Aba North LGA
APC 190
LP 35,898
PDP 428
14. Umuahia North LGA
APC 795
LP 51,318
PDP 1529
15. Arochukwu LGA
APC 601
LP 14,287
PDP 526.
16. Osisioma
APC 301
LP 11573
PDP 2754
17. Aba South LGA
APC 215
LP 36717
PDP 580
Source: Legit.ng