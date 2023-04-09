The Anglican Bishop on the Niger, Rev Dr Owen Nwokolo, encouraged Nigerians, especially Christians, not to be weighed down by the challenging state of the nation in his 2023 Easter Message

Reverend Nwokolo emphasized that Easter gives hope of victory over challenges through the power of Jesus' resurrection, including issues like unemployment and youth restiveness

The cleric urged everyone to hold on to their faith in Jesus and live with hope for a better future, trusting in the power of God

Anambra - The Anglican Bishop on the Niger, Rev Dr Owen Nwokolo, has encouraged Nigerian citizens, especially Christians, not to allow the current very challenging state of the nation to weigh them down so much or affect their psyche or faith in God.

This is contained in his 2023 Easter Message to Nigerians issued in Onitsha on Friday, April 7.

Reverend Dr Owen Nwokolo encouraged Nigerians, particularly Christians, not to be overwhelmed by the daunting state of the nation. Photo credits: Mokwugwo Solomon, Getty Images

Source: UGC

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, quoted Bishop Nwokolo as also remarking that Nigerians were free by reason of the power of Jesus' resurrection, to be joyful, having seen the defeat of Satan and his agents.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Easter assuredly gives us the hope that despite the social, political, economic and security challenges facing us here and there, we are victorious by the power of the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

"Easter, therefore, is a time for us to rejoice and to actualize this invaluable grace given to us by our Lord Jesus Christ, by which we are empowered to live above the world and above the power over sin.

"We now have victory over the challenges of unemployment, and of youth restiveness as they are among issues already overcome by the power of the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Jesus has, therefore, given us this victory so that we can celebrate with hope and live our lives without regrets and without falling back into lives of uncertainty.

"We challenge every one of us; young and old, men and women, to always hold tight on our Lord Jesus Christ, who has given us such hope and victory as well as the ability to stand firm in Him. We are not hopeless. We have hope for a better life ahead.

"May our risen Lord Jesus give us, Nigerians, this victory - give us such power and help us stand above situations and circumstances that will finally enable us to triumph, just as Jesus did in the name of God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Spirit, amen."

Easter 2023: Peter Obi sends strong message to Nigerians

In another report, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, said Nigerians must remain steadfast and optimistic amidst all the challenges the country has encountered.

Obi made this remark on Saturday, April 8, in his Easter message to Nigerians.

The former Anambra state governor also lauded the persistence of Nigerians across the federation for remaining united as brothers and sisters despite all the challenges.

Source: Legit.ng