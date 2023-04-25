Nigerian international star Davido revealed his long-term goals in the entertainment industry as a creative tycoon

In his latest interview with the prestigious American magazine Forbes, he spoke about taking life seriously as he rounds up his 20s

The 30 billion gang singer also disclosed how he intends to give the entertainment industry a new look while taking inspiration from his dad

Nigerian Afrobeats icon Davido has disclosed his long-term goals to increase his creative industry to cut across other fields.

In his recent interview with Forbes, the 30 BG principal gave an insight into his musical empire and what he intends to do in the near future.

Speaking with Steven Bertoni of the prestigious American magazine Forbes, Davido mentioned that he wants to expand from music production to filmmaking, where he would launch a media company to back stories from Nigerian writers and directors.

Buttressing further, the Stand Strong crooner revealed his desire to invest more in his father’s business and take on more responsibility as he advances in life.

"I want to get into my dad’s company and learn more about electric generation," says Davido, who sits on Pacific Holdings’ board of directors and often Zooming into quarterly meetings while on tour.

"I’ve gotten to meet so many important people and presidents from around the world—so I have some leverage to expand the

business to new places where people are fans of my music," he said.

Davido’s father, Adedeji Adeleke, is the founder of Pacific Holdings Limited, which has grown into an industrial conglomerate whose power plants generate most of West Africa’s electricity.

