Garba Shehu, a senior media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, has disclosed the federal government's efforts in evacuating trapped Nigerians in Sudan

Shehu maintained that the Nigerian embassy in the country is working with the government of Sudan and Ethiopia to ensure the safety of the affected Nigerians

According to Shehu, the trapped Nigerians are expected to be moved to a safe place between today and tomorrow

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has revealed that Nigerians trapped within the crisis rocking Sudan will be moved to safety today, Sunday or tomorrow, Monday, April 23 or 24.

Garba Shehu, the senior media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, made this known in a statement on his Twitter page on Sunday.

When will trap Nigerians in Sudan be evacuated?

Recall that Nigerians have been mounting pressure on the federal government to immediately evacuate Nigerians, particularly students, out of the crisis-ridden country.

The northeast African country was recently clipped in a fresh crisis as 2 military leaders are fighting for power.

The army in the country had, in a few hours ago, allowed foreign countries to evacuate their diplomats and citizens, and some countries have started doing that, including the United States.

Commenting on the development, Shehu said the federal government is making all efforts to ensure that the panic students and other Nigerians in the country are moved to a safe place between today and tomorrow.

He stressed that the Nigeria embassy in Khartoum is working with the Sudanese and Ethiopian governments and that Nigeria's minister of foreign affairs, Geoffry Onyema, is the head of the committee saddled with the responsibility of evacuating the trapped Nigerian.

He said:

"Nigerian government has been having sleepless nights following the ongoing crisis in Sudan. Our officials are doing a lot, coordinating with the Embassy in Khartoum, the Sudanese and Ethiopian governments trying to ensure the safety of the large number of our citizens there."

