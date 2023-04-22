Senator Orji Uzor Kalu says his friend and Nigeria's president-elect are in good shape and not sick

He stated this during the celebration of his 63rd birthday party at his residence in Abuja, the nation's capital

He recounted his conversation with the former Lagos state governor, noting that all was fine

FCT, Abuja - Controversies have begun to ensue over the health status of Nigeria's president-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as rumours have been making the rounds about his ill health.

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, there are unconfirmed indications that the former Lagos state governor is overseas receiving medical treatment in an unknown country.

Speculations have it that Bola Tinubu is in France for a medical checkup. Photo: Orji Uzor Kalu

Reacting to this development, the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, debunked the speculations that the president-elect is in a hospital bed.

Senator Kalu made this remark at the celebration of his 63rd birthday celebration in Abuja.

He said:

“Our President-elect is not sick. It is not true that he’s sick. I don’t want to say much. He is in good health; he is himself.”

While speaking at his birthday celebration, Kalu recounted his conversation with his very good friend Tinubu about his health.

He said:

“One of my colleagues said yesterday he heard that the President-elect, Tinubu, was in the hospital.”

Kalu explained:

“I told him the incoming president was not in the hospital; it is not true that he is in the hospital. We argued. I told him the President-elect was okay.”

However, speculations about Tinubu's health have been on for quite a while, as several reports of the president-elect being secretly flown overseas for medical attention.

It was said that the president-elect took ill after completing his campaign tour leading to the presidential polls.

In reaction, his media aide debunked the development stating that Tinubi had been in London and Paris to relax and rest after a hectic election activity.

President-elect Tinubu commiserates with Senator Orji Kalu over wife's death

Meanwhile, Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, has mourned the death of Ifeoma Ada, the wife of the senate chief whip, Orji Uzor Kalu.

Tinubu noted that the death of a loved one, particularly a wife, is always painful but urged the former governor of Abia state to accept it as God's will.

Kalu had earlier announced the death of his wife on his verified Facebook page, adding that a memorial service would be held in the US in her honour.

