Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently in a tight spot in selecting his preferred team to help stir the ship of his first stint as President of Nigeria.

Sources have revealed that an internal war is brewing in Tinubu's camp and could be unleashed if the president-elect does not put action in motion.

Big names like Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, George Akume, James Falake and Femi Gbajabiamila could trigger this war

FCT, Abuja - The anxiety about the inauguration of a new government has reached a fever pitch, and all eyes are on the inauguration ceremony slated for Monday, May 29, at the legendary Eagle Square, Abuja.

But the bane of this anticipation for the inauguration of a new government can be traced to the already brewing war within the camp of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria’s president-elect.

Nigeria's president-elect, Bola Tinubu is still silent on his position on who will make up his formidable team that would help stir the ship of his administration. Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Tinubu’s close allies are in the race for some of the most coveted administrative positions to stir the ship of his first stint as President of Nigeria.

However, three positions continue to wobble in political actors’ mouths and the press. These positions are the Chief of Staff, Secretary General of the Federation and the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

According to a report by The Leadership newspaper, the APC Presidential Campaign Council, James Faleke is currently in the frame for the Chief of Staff (CoS) position.

Over the past few weeks, media reports have it that Femi Gbajabiamila (Speaker of the House of Reps) had been enlisted as a favourite to scoop the coveted position approved by his political mentor, Bola Tinubu.

However, Olufemi-Daniels Agbaoku, an ally of Tinubu, debunked the media reports stating that for the CoS position. He described Gbajabiamila as a “pedestrian altar of man knows man.”

Other sources claim that the coveted position is solely between Falake and Gbajabiamila. But Gbaja, on the other hand, is shuttling between retaining his speakership post or getting the CoS position.

A source said:

“As we speak, there is no love lost between Gbajabiamila and Faleke because both are deeply involved in the race to be chief of staff. If you observe, both were playing the game quietly initially.

“But when Faleke saw that Gbajabiamila was already seeing himself as chief of staff in waiting, Faleke had to up his game, too. Lately, you can see that he has been sponsoring some groups to also canvass for him."

Scrabble for speakership

The source also revealed that the bad blood between Gbaja and Falake stems down to the scrabble for the Speakership position in the House of Reps.

The source said:

“Not only that, they have taken the fight to the issue of speakership in the forthcoming 10th House of Representatives. Even though he has denied it on the surface, everyone knows that Gbaja is supporting and canvassing for Tajudeen Abbas.

“And as a counter-force, Faleke has cleverly refrained from openly supporting any aspirant but waiting for the party to zone so that he can use his supporters to go against whoever Gbaja supports. So, it is a waiting game for the two of them and it will be very interesting unless the leader wades in.”

Akume vs El-Rufai: Battle for SGF role

Elsewhere, the scrabble for who becomes the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF) is also on.

Sources reveal that Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State and the minister of special duties and inter-governmental affairs, George Akume are in the entire frame for the position. But the question remains, who gets the nod for the coveted position?

Finally, Gbajabiamila Speaks on Lobbying to Be Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Reveals Fresh Position

Meanwhile, Femi Gbajabiamila has cleared the air on ignoring INEC's certificate of return and lobbying for the chief of staff job.

Gbajabiamila disclosed he didn't collect the certificate because he was busy campaigning for the ruling party in Lagos state.

The federal lawmaker, however, dismissed claims that he is working hard to get the position of the chief of staff to president-elect Bola Tinubu.

