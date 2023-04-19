The gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Kogi state, Senator Dino Melaye, has labelled Governor Nysome Wike of Rivers state as an expired medicine that must be taken off the shelf.

Senator Melaye stated this on Wednesday, April 19, during an interview with Arise TV presenter Dr Reuben Abati who had asked him to give his take on Governor Wike's frequent criticism of his gubernatorial ambition in Kogi state.

Senator Dino Melaye said he is more focused on winning the Kogi gubernatorial polls and would not allow himself to be distracted by Gov Wike's antics. Photo: Dino Melaye, Governor Nyesom Wike

Melaye said:

"I will say my quick response to Nysome Wike is that he's an expired drug who is about to be taken off the shelf.

"So I would not want to bother myself speaking with a man that is about to leave office and is suffering from post-election trauma."

Senator Melaye stated that his quest to become the next governor of Kogi State is solely his priority, and he would not allow himself to be distracted by Governor Wike's antics and mind games.

He said:

"I want to concentrate seriously on my election. I want to concentrate on rescuing the people of Kogi state, and I do not have time actually for drug and alcohol-induced individuals."

