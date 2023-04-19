An ally of Nigeria's president-elect and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adamu Garba, said Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, will never become the president of Nigeria

The pragmatic and controversial Garba made this known via a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Wednesday, April 19

Garba's fury against Obi was in reaction to a tweet made by the former governor of Anambra state.

Obi tweeted:

"Beyond regaining our mandate, I am committed to lifting people out of poverty and I remain committed to transforming Nigeria starting from the North to every part of the nation."

Responding to Obi's tweet, Garba stated that the Labour Party's bannerman should continue to wallow in his imagination as he would never be the leader of Nigeria.

He tweeted:

"We know you are insulting us, we the Northerners Mr. @PeterObi and we are assuring you that as far as the Presidency of Nigeria is concerned, it shall remain in your illusionary dream forever.

"You’ll never come close to it. You bigoted, religious, ethnocentric merchant. You can go to Finland to contend with your new Biafra government in exile."

Source: Legit.ng