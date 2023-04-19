Dino Melaye has said that he was bankrolled by God Almighty in the just concluded 2023 Peoples Democratic Party's governorship primary in Kogi state

The former lawmaker said contrary to claims that party delegates were paid to cast their votes for preferred candidates, he only offered some anointing oil to them

According to Melaye, he is a firm believer in the wonder-working power of God Almighty even in political affairs

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A former lawmaker of the Eighth National Assembly has said that anointing oil did the magic on the delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party for him during the just-concluded Kogi governorship primary.

Speaking on Channels Television's Politics Today which was monitored by Legit.ng, Dino Melaye, who represented Kogi West Senatorial district in the Eighth Senate said contrary to claims that delegates were being bribed with money running into thousands of dollars for votes, he went spiritual to win the party's primary.

Dino Melaye affirmed to have given delegates anointing oil during the PDP guber primary in Kogi state. Photo: Dino Melaye

Source: UGC

Reacting to questions by the interviewer on how much he gave to delegates during the Kogi satte governorship primary of the PDP, Melaye said he gave them anointing oils.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Anyway, I am not a staff of the EFCC or ICPC and I wouldn't know if there was money but if at my level I cannot finance a primary then there is a problem somewhere.

"But definitely, God bankrolled me, I bank with the Almighty God.

"I gave them anoiting oil and it did the magic. I just told you that I believe in Philipian 4:19; that God shall supply all my needs according to his riches in glory in Christ Jesus. And I am telling you that he did it."

Melaye’s Victory Sparks Fresh Crisis as 2 Ex-Govs, 1000 PDP Chieftains Hint Defection to APC

Meanwhile, Melaye of the PDP had earlier been caught in another political controversy.

Reports confirm that the PDP primary election that produced Senator Melaye as the gubernatorial candidate did not have the authentic delegate list.

It was gathered that some PDP chieftains described Melaye as lacking moral decency and character.

Dino Melaye wins PDP ticket for Kogi Guber polls

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Senator Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is one step away from becoming the next governor of Kogi State.

The pragmatic and politically sagacious Dino, on Sunday, April 16, was declared the winner of the PDP guber primaries in Kogi state.

Senator Dino will battle with his counterpart Alhaji Usman Idodo of the All Progressive Congress (APC), for the ultimate seat at Lord Lugard's House.

Source: Legit.ng