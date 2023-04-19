The rift between Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and Dino Melaye, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had taken a fresh new dimension.

According to The Tribune, Melaye, in an interview on Arise TV, alleged that Patience Jonathan, a former first lady sponsored Wike to become the Rivers state governor.

The former senator went further to add that the past governors of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi and Peter Odili, contributed a lot to Wike's political career.

The governorship hopeful accused the Rivers governor of not being grateful to the people that had helped him in getting to the top while bragging about the people that he had supported.

Melaye claimed that former governor Odili made Wike the chairman of his local government. Adding that Amaechi, a former minister of transportation, made the governor his chief of staff and nominated him to be Nigeria's minister.

He revealed that the former first lady, Patience Jonathan, explored all her material wealth and connection to ensure that Wike became the governor of Rivers State.

The former lawmaker argued that Wike would not have become the governor of Rivers State without the effort of the former first lady.

His statement reads in part:

"Mrs Goodluck Jonathan spent her money, her connection and everything to make him the Governor of Rivers State.”

Source: Legit.ng