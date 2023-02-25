Global site navigation

BREAKING: Landslide victory for Atiku as he defeats Tinubu, Obi in own polling unit
by  Aanu Adegun

Former Vice President and Presidential candidate of (PDP) Atiku Abubakar delivered his polling unit, Ajiya 02, in Gwadabawa Ward, Yola North Local Government of Adamawa.

Atiku won landslide by defeating his other rivals with over 200 votes.

Atiku Abubakar delivered his polling unit. Photo credit: Haruna Mo
He scored 282 votes while his closest rival, Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress scored 57, followed by Peter Obi of Labour Party who scored 6 and Musa Kwankwaso of The Nigerian Peoples Party (NPP) scored 1 vote.

