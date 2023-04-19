Ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar has reiterated that he would retrieve his mandate at the presidential election petition tribunal

Atiku, who petitioned INEC, and president-elect Bola Tinubu say it is high time to discard anti-democratic entities in the country

He stated this in his congratulatory message to Gov Ahmad Fintiri, who won his re-election in Adamawa state

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has congratulated Governor Ahmad Umaru Fintiri for his re-election for a second stint as the number one administrator of Adamawa state.

Governor Fintiri was declared the winner of the Adamawa state supplementary polls by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday, April 18, after a series of controversies and plots to steal his mandate.

In his congratulatory message, Atiku described Fintiri's victory as a well-deserved win that should serve as a lesson for other anti-democratic forces.

In a post sighted by Legit.ng on his Facebook page, Atiku wrote:

"Congratulations, Gov Ahmadu Fintiri, on your deserved reelection as governor of Adamawa State. Thank you to the people of Adamawa and men and women of goodwill for staying the course in resisting coupists and enemies of democracy from having their way.

"The lesson from this exercise and others is the need for Nigerians to be vigilant and never give in to anti-democratic forces whose objective is to snatch, run with and undermine the mandate of the people as freely expressed in their votes."

Atiku vows to reclaim presidential mandate from Tinubu

Meanwhile, Atiku used the opportunity to aim a dig at his rival, the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, with whom he dragged to the presidential election petition tribunal to challenge and seek redress for the outcome of the presidential polls.

As reported by Channels TV online, Atiku wrote:

“By the way, it is not yet uhuru as we still have one more major mandate to reclaim, and together as ONE, we shall accomplish the task for the good of our country and its people.”

460k Dollars Forfeiture: You Can’t Outrun Your Past, Atiku’s Aide Hits Tinubu

Meanwhile, the camp of Atiku Abubakar has lambasted Bola Tinubu, for trying to present the $460,000 forfeiture case as one relating to tax evasion.

Phrank Shaibu alleged that after the lies told by Tinubu and his surrogates, the truth had finally been unravelled.

He said Tinubu has made himself through the processes filed by the All Progressives Congress at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

