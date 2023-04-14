APC chieftain, Bayo Onanuga, has disclosed that Bola Tinubu's lawyers have seen some absurdity in the petition filed by Atiku Abubakar and the PDP against the president-elect

According to Onanuga, the PDP and Atiku had claimed that there were issues with results of 10 states But Tinubu did not win any of the 10 states

However, 9 of the 10 states in question were won by Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party was 1 was won by Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP

Bayo Onanuga, the spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council and special aide to Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, has shaded Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the last presidential election.

Onanuga, in a Twitter post on Tuesday, April 14, disclosed that Tinubu's lawyers had found a major error in the petition filed by Atiku and the PDP to challenge the victory of Bola Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election.

The error in Atiku's petition against Bola Tinubu

According to Onanuga, Atiku complained about the outcome of the election in 10 states in which Tinubu did not win any of the states.

The APC chieftain noted that 9 of the states were won by Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party in the election, while 1 was won by Rabiu Kwankwaso, the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

According to Onanuga, the lawyers stressed that Atiku's petition is absurd because of his failure to join Peter Obi and Kwankwaso and their political parties in the petition.

Onanuga's statement reads:

"Tinubu's lawyers have pointed out one absurdity in Atiku Abubakar's petition. He complains about the outcome of the election in 10 states of Abia, Anambra, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Enugu, Imo, Kano, Plateau and Lagos, which Tinubu did not win.

"While Peter Obi of the Labour Party won in nine of the states, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party won in Kano.

"The absurdity in Atiku's petition was that he failed to join Obi, Kwankwaso and their parties in his petition. Interesting days lie ahead at the election tribunal."

